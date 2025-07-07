Templin Beach Park in Roseburg closes Tuesday for flood cleanup

Roseburg's Templin Beach Park will close temporarily Tuesday for additional cleanup from March flooding.

The park is closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a city press release.

Templin Beach Park is along the South Umpqua River and contains a boat ramp, restrooms and parking.

The adjacent Happy Tails Dog Park will be closed until late July so a contractor can replace 730 feet of fencing that was destroyed by the flood.

