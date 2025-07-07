© 2025 KLCC

Templin Beach Park in Roseburg closes Tuesday for flood cleanup

KLCC
Published July 7, 2025 at 3:16 PM PDT
Templin Beach boat ramp
Provided by Roseburg Parks.
Templin Beach boat ramp

Roseburg's Templin Beach Park will close temporarily Tuesday for additional cleanup from March flooding.

The park is closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a city press release.

Templin Beach Park is along the South Umpqua River and contains a boat ramp, restrooms and parking.

The adjacent Happy Tails Dog Park will be closed until late July so a contractor can replace 730 feet of fencing that was destroyed by the flood.
