Searchers look for missing Albany man near Snow Peak

UPDATE: The Linn County Sheriff's office said Friday that searchers had located Winter's body on Thursday in the Snow Peak area. No foul play is suspected.

Original story:

A 63-year old Albany man who has been reported as missing by his family may be lost in the woods.

David Winter's vehicle was found on July 7th on Bureau of Land Management land near Snow Peak.

Linn County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team has been searching around the vehicle for the last two days.

They've been assisted by teams from Lane and Benton County, search dogs and a National Guard helicopter.

Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680 and reference case number 25-03775.

