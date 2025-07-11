© 2025 KLCC

Level 1 fire restrictions in effect on Umpqua National Forest

KLCC
Published July 11, 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT

The Umpqua National Forest has issued Level 1 public use restrictions, to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

That means campfires are restricted to designated campgrounds. Motorized vehicles may only drive on designated trails or roads, and smoking is prohibited, unless inside enclosed buildings or vehicles.

Other areas, including the Siuslaw National Forest, are already under Level 1 restrictions. Officials advise checking current fire safety regulations before heading out.
