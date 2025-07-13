Everyone on board survives plane crash in Sisters

Everyone on board a small plane survived a fiery crash Sunday morning near the Sisters airport.

The Deschutes County Sheriff says the Cessna caught fire after it landed in a wooded residential area just north of the airport just after 11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the plane’s three occupants—a pilot and two passengers—managed to escape and were taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for what were described as minor injuries.

Pictures from the scene show the burning plane within a short distance of a residential area.

Fire crews managed to put out the blaze before it spread to trees or houses.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.