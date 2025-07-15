Expect Blue Pool area closures for EWEB restoration project

The Blue Pool Tamolitch Falls Trailhead will be temporarily closed on weekdays between July 16 and 30. Portions of the McKenzie River National Scenic Trail will be temporarily closed as well.

The closure comes as Eugene Water & Electric Board begins a fish habitat restoration project in the McKenzie River, south of Blue Pool. Due to its use of heavy machinery and helicopters, trail closures are necessary for public safety.

The closure will only occur during the week, with Blue Pool and all trailheads remaining open on weekends.

On weekdays, visitors can still access Blue Pool from the north side of the McKenzie River National Scenic Trail.

