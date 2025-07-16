Oregon gas prices dip slightly amid summer driving season

Oregon drivers are seeing a small break at the pump this week, with the average price for regular gasoline dipping two cents to $4.00 per gallon.

Triple A says while it’s the peak of the summer travel season, gas prices are showing little change in most states. Oregon is among roughly half the country where prices are ticking downward again after a brief rise last week driven by higher crude oil costs.

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline is holding steady at $3.15 per gallon.