Dolly's Imagination Library expands with bilingual options in Oregon

Oregon families who participate in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can now opt to receive books in English or in bilingual English and Spanish.

Imagination Library is the world’s largest early childhood book-giving organization. Children can receive a new, free book every month from birth to age five.

The State of Oregon expanded access in 2024, making the program available to all children in the state this year.

Families who chose the new language option should start to receive those books in August.