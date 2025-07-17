© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dolly's Imagination Library expands with bilingual options in Oregon

KLCC
Published July 17, 2025 at 8:24 AM PDT

Oregon families who participate in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can now opt to receive books in English or in bilingual English and Spanish.

Imagination Library is the world’s largest early childhood book-giving organization. Children can receive a new, free book every month from birth to age five.

The State of Oregon expanded access in 2024, making the program available to all children in the state this year.

Families who chose the new language option should start to receive those books in August.
Tags
News Briefs Dolly Parton's Imagination Library