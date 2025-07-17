© 2025 KLCC

Willamette National Forest under fire restrictions as wildfire danger grows

KLCC
Published July 17, 2025 at 1:54 PM PDT

Starting Friday, the Willamette National Forest will be under Level 1 fire restrictions.

That means campfires are only allowed in metal campfire rings or grills in designated recreation sites. Cook stoves and lanterns are allowed if they can be instantly switched off. Smoking is not allowed unless inside a closed vehicle or at a developed recreation site.

The restrictions apply to the entire Willamette National Forest including Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas.
News Briefs Public SafetyWildfires