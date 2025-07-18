Eugene Police say violent crime has decreased downtown

Eugene Police say crime appears to be going down in the city’s core. Calls reporting assault, robbery, and menacing behavior have all decreased downtown in the last year.

Eugene police say there's a 31% decrease in assaults compared to the same time last year. There's also been nearly 70% fewer reported robberies.

There have also been significantly fewer overdoses and police have found fewer needles. There were 79 overdoses in the first half of 2023, 108 in 2024 and 62 in 2025.

Calls for some non-violent crimes, especially shoplifting, are up. Bicycle theft also appears to still be an issue, with 24 bikes stolen in the first half of 2025 compared to 16 in the first half of 2024 and and 21 in 2023.

Police attribute the reduction in violent crime and drug use to the increased number of events downtown, regular volunteer patrols, private security measures, and re-arranging staffing to ensure more police are nearby at peak times.

