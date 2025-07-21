© 2025 KLCC

Oregon and 20 other states sue over access to social service programs

Published July 21, 2025 at 4:38 PM PDT

Oregon Attorney General Rayfield and a coalition of 20 other attorneys general Monday sued the Trump Administration over access to state safety net programs.

In a news release, Rayfield says the lawsuit challenges the administration's ban on states giving their residents access to health, educational and social service programs regardless of immigration status.

That includes services like Head Start, Title X family planning, adult education, mental health care, and Community Health Centers.

Attorney General Rayfield and the coalition are asking the court to halt the new federal rules.
News Briefs