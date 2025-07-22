Beyond Toxics workers unionize amid shift in leadership

Staff at the Eugene-based nonprofit Beyond Toxics have unionized, forming "Resilient Organizers Opposing Toxics."

Eight employees at the environmental advocacy group will now be represented by Communications Workers of America. Beyond Toxics' Board of Directors voted in May to voluntarily approve workers' request to join.

Union member Mason Leavitt said the staff want a greater say in what projects Beyond Toxics focuses on and how roles are split up.

"Underrepresented voices are more easily pushed down when there is a one-on-one negotiation of something," said Leavitt. “We see the collective bargaining process as a democratic tool to bring equity in decision-making in the workplace."

The moves come amidst a shift in leadership at Beyond Toxics. Its longtime Executive Director Lisa Arkin retired in June.

Leavitt told KLCC Arkin is as a "legend on a pedestal" who has done incredible work for Oregon.

"It's really important to us and the communities we serve that those shoes are filled," said Leavitt, "and the best way we feel as employees to do that is for everyone to step up."

The new Executive Director of Beyond Toxics is Jen Davis. She was formerly Northwest Regional Director for the American Bird Conservancy.

In a press release from ROOTS Tuesday, Davis said she was supportive of the move to unionize.

"At Beyond Toxics, we value transparency, equity, and collaboration," she said. "I am committed to working with the union to ensure our team is supported, heard, and empowered.”

