Oregon Softball's Lombardi inks contract extension

Oregon Softball Coach Melyssa Lombardi has signed a contract extension that will keep her with the Ducks through the 2030 season.

Lombardi wrapped up her seventh season with Oregon as the 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year.

This past season Lombardi coached the Ducks to a Big Ten championship and their first Women’s College World Series appearance since 2018. Oregon won the second-most games in program history, going 54 and 10 overall.

According to The Oregonian, Lombardi earned $385,000 in salary plus $155,000 in bonuses last season. Details of her new contract have not yet been made public.