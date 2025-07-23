© 2025 KLCC

Two brush fires contained along Beltline in West Eugene Tuesday afternoon

KLCC
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:03 AM PDT
Burned brush in the foreground with tents in the background.
Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Fire Crews responded to two fires near the Beltline in West Eugene on Tues., July 22, 2025.

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to two brush fires Tuesday afternoon along the Beltline in West Eugene.

The first fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. near Beltline East and Roosevelt Boulevard. It grew from .25 acres to about one acre in windy conditions, threatening nearby campsites. Additional crews and equipment were called in to assist.

Around 4 p.m., a second fire burned roughly .25 acres near the Fern Ridge bike path off Beltline.

The causes remain under investigation by the Eugene Police Department and Fire Marshal’s Office.
