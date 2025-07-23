Two brush fires contained along Beltline in West Eugene Tuesday afternoon

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to two brush fires Tuesday afternoon along the Beltline in West Eugene.

The first fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. near Beltline East and Roosevelt Boulevard. It grew from .25 acres to about one acre in windy conditions, threatening nearby campsites. Additional crews and equipment were called in to assist.

Around 4 p.m., a second fire burned roughly .25 acres near the Fern Ridge bike path off Beltline.

The causes remain under investigation by the Eugene Police Department and Fire Marshal’s Office.