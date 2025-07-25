Eugene Springfield Fire contain blaze in South Eugene apartment

The Eugene Springfield Fire department contained a blaze in a South Eugene apartment building Friday and rescued a dog in the process.

Officials say they were able to quickly contain the fire to one room and rescue a dog. The dog, Taquito, was treated by medics at the scene and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Willamette Street was shut down while firefighters were fighting the fire, but it has since re-opened.

