© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Springfield Fire contain blaze in South Eugene apartment

KLCC
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:35 PM PDT
A Eugene Springfield firefighter treats a dog after an apartment fire Friday.
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
A Eugene Springfield firefighter treats a dog after an apartment fire Friday.

The Eugene Springfield Fire department contained a blaze in a South Eugene apartment building Friday and rescued a dog in the process.

Officials say they were able to quickly contain the fire to one room and rescue a dog. The dog, Taquito, was treated by medics at the scene and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Willamette Street was shut down while firefighters were fighting the fire, but it has since re-opened.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Springfield Fire