Oregon asks public to weigh in on future of state park system

Oregon parks officials are asking the public to share their priorities for the state’s park system.

In a news release Thursday, Oregon State Parks said the department was facing a significant budget shortfall. At the same time – usage of state parks has increased significantly - straining infrastructure.

In the release, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption said her goal was to be proactive in addressing funding challenges and the increasing wear and tear on the state's park system.

“We already operate leanly, but we’re also taking a hard look at costs and spending decisions as we plan the future," Sumption said. "We’re building new partnerships with Oregon businesses and growing opportunities for visitors to experience state parks in new and innovative ways.”

The agency manages more than 250 state parks, hundreds of historic structures, Oregon's ocean shore and grant programs.

State officials say they’d like to ask the public for input before making difficult spending decisions. The survey is available on the Oregon State Park's website.

