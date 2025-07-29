Two brush fires keep crews busy in Springfield Tuesday afternoon

Two back to back brush fires kept Eugene Springfield Fire crews busy Tuesday.

Just after 2pm, crews were called to a brush long Glenwood Boulevard near Henderson Avenue.

The street was closed down for about an hour. The fire was about a half-acre and crews had to deal with more spot fires spread by the wind.

Another fire was reported about 10 minutes later at 42nd and Industrial Way in Springfield.

This one was about a half-acre and moving fast.

That fire was put out with help from Lane Forest Products staff. It was reportedly caused by fireworks.

Both fires are under investigation.

