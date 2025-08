The on and off ramps at I-5 exit 209 to Harrisburg will be closed overnight August 3 through August 8.

Crews will be paving and applying striping Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says drivers can detour around the closed ramps by using the exit before or after.

The overnight closures will only close one ramp at a time, and the ramps will be open during the day.