Fire crews put out house fire in Eugene's Santa Clara neighborhood

KLCC
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:56 PM PDT
Provided by Eugene Springfield Fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire Monday afternoon in the Santa Clara area of North Eugene.

Eugene Springfield Fire says crews found a car burning behind the house and that the fire had spread to the attic. Firefighters were able to contain the fire. No occupants were inside and there were no injuries reported.

ESF says they responded to the fire because of mutual aid agreements as Lane Fire Authority crews were busy on two wildfire incidents within their district at the time of the fire.
