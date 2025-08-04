© 2025 KLCC

Large hay barn fire visible to I-5 drivers near Albany

KLCC
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:22 AM PDT
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The fire was actively burning as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A large hay barn fire was visible to drivers on I-5 just north of Albany on Monday.

The blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. and was visible for miles around, according to a Facebook post by the Jefferson Fire District. By mid-morning, flames were still clearly visible from the highway. The barn was located on a frontage road.

The agency said the fire is contained to the structure and that fire crews were monitoring to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent fields or vegetation.

