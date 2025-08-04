© 2025 KLCC

Second wave of Oregon National Guard soldiers returns after overseas deployments

Published August 4, 2025 at 8:01 AM PDT
Family and friends gathered with welcome home signs to greet their Soldiers after a year-long deployment to the Middle East.
Family and friends gathered with welcome home signs to greet their Soldiers after a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

Approximately 230 members of the Oregon Army National Guard 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment returned to Oregon this past weekend after wrapping up a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

The 2-218th FA had been deployed to Iraq and Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

This follows last month’s return of approximately 300 soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. That team returned home July 19, following a year-long deployment to Kosovo as part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission. This included soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, headquartered in Springfield.
