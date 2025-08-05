One of two river rescues on the North Umpqua River involves a fatality

A 50-year-old man from Mapleton drowned in the North Umpqua River on Saturday, August 2.

In a news release Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff says Jonathan Vasquez had been swimming in the river when he went underwater and did not resurface. His body was recovered by rescuers and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier that day, a 33-year old woman from Myrtle Creek was swept up in the river near Baker Wayside. She was rescued by first responders and returned safely to shore.

