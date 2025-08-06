Several people rescued from McKenzie, Willamette Rivers over weekend

Search and rescue crews saved several people from Lane County area waterways over the weekend.

On Sunday, McKenzie Fire and Rescue saved two people whose boat had overturned on the McKenzie River. The pair clung to the boat until fire crews could rescue them.

Another group flipped their kayaks on the Willamette River. One was trapped by downed trees and vegetation, but was wearing a lifejacket and was rescued by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office also rescued two people who became stranded on an island in the Willamette River after their inner tube popped. The sheriff’s office wasn’t able to navigate the water in the dark and the pair, who had been wearing lifejackets and were not in immediate distress, agreed to wait to be rescued until Monday morning.

