© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blaze damages multiple structures in Sweet Home

KLCC
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:21 AM PDT
Black smoke rises in the distance with a street and businesses in the foreground.
Courtesy of Wild Feathers Photography
The Tuesday afternoon fire put up a column of heavy black smoke and was under control within an hour.

A fire that broke out at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday near the 3200 block of Main Street in Sweet Home heavily damaged two structures and affected a third.

Sweet Home Fire District crews arrived to find flames consuming about half of a building and spreading. A second alarm brought support from five additional agencies.

The fire put up a column of heavy black smoke and was under control within an hour.

In total, 43 firefighters, 16 apparatus, and 3 command officers responded.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
News Briefs