Blaze damages multiple structures in Sweet Home

A fire that broke out at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday near the 3200 block of Main Street in Sweet Home heavily damaged two structures and affected a third.

Sweet Home Fire District crews arrived to find flames consuming about half of a building and spreading. A second alarm brought support from five additional agencies.

The fire put up a column of heavy black smoke and was under control within an hour.

In total, 43 firefighters, 16 apparatus, and 3 command officers responded.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

