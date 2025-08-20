Olympian and OSU alum Jade Carey joins Beavers Gymnastics staff

Two-time Olympian and 2025 AAI Award winner Jade Carey has joined the Oregon State gymnastics coaching staff as a Student Assistant Coach.

Carey, one of the most decorated gymnasts in program history, capped her collegiate career with school records in event titles (168), perfect 10s (16), and the highest all-around score in program history (39.925). A two-time Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year, she earned 25 All-American honors and won multiple Pac-12 and NCAA Regional titles across all events.

Internationally, Carey is a three-time Olympic medalist and a World Champion, winning golds on vault and in the all-around at the 2022 World Championships.

“This program has meant so much to me throughout my career and I am grateful to remain in a place that feels like home,” Carey said in a news release. “I’m excited to help the team and coaches however I can and look forward to seeing what this group can accomplish in the future.”

Oregon State will host an NCAA Regional at Gill Coliseum next spring.