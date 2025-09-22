PeaceHealth to sell 50 acres near RiverBend Medical Center

PeaceHealth is planning to sell 50 acres of mostly vacant land near Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend in north Springfield. The land includes property along the McKenzie River.

The land is zoned medium-density residential, according to the company. Current zoning rules would allow for between 14 and 28 homes per acre.

In a news release, PeaceHealth said the sale will not impact the hospital’s ability to grow, as it has more than 40 acres elsewhere in the area.

Commercial real estate firm Cushman Wakefield will manage the sale.