© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PeaceHealth to sell 50 acres near RiverBend Medical Center

KLCC
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:46 PM PDT

PeaceHealth is planning to sell 50 acres of mostly vacant land near Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend in north Springfield. The land includes property along the McKenzie River.

The land is zoned medium-density residential, according to the company. Current zoning rules would allow for between 14 and 28 homes per acre.

In a news release, PeaceHealth said the sale will not impact the hospital’s ability to grow, as it has more than 40 acres elsewhere in the area.

Commercial real estate firm Cushman Wakefield will manage the sale.
Tags
News Briefs Peace HealthSpringfieldHousing
Related Content