It was a mixed bag for fire levies in Tuesday's election

It was a mixed bag for rural fire district levies in Tuesday's election.

In Lane County, voters defeated two out of three proposed measures to fund fire districts.

For South Lane Fire & Rescue, 60 percent of voters rejected a 5-year local option tax increase. The same increase failed in last November’s election.

Fifty-three percent of voters decided against renewing and increasing a 5-year levy for Lane Fire Authority. The current levy expires in June.

For Dexter Rural Fire Protection District, 65 percent of voters approved renewal of a 5-year levy.

In Benton County, an operating levy for Philomath Fire and Rescue easily passed with 66 percent of the vote.

Linn County voters rejected a levy for Harrisburg Fire and Rescue.

And Days Creek Rural Fire District in southern Douglas County saw 58 percent of voters pass a 5-year fire levy.

In Deschutes County, voters approved two of the three fire district levies on the ballot.

The ones that passed were the Sisters-Camp Sherman district, with 75% voting in favor. A five-year levy in the Cloverdale district passed with 62% of the vote. Meanwhile, a five-year local option levy in the Alfalfa Rural Fire Protection District failed, with just 23% voting in favor of it.

In Lincoln County, all three fire district levies on the ballot passed easily, including Yachats, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and Seal Rock.

