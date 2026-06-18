Umpqua National Forest moves to Stage 1 fire restrictions ahead of Juneteenth weekend

Stage One fire restrictions will go into place in the Umpqua National Forest just after midnight tonight (June 18).

The change means wood and charcoal fires are banned outside of Forest Service-constructed fire rings.

Gas-powered stoves are still allowed, and smoking must occur within a vehicle, building, or area cleared of flammable materials.

Restrictions on the use of vehicles off of roadways and other engine-powered devices are also in effect.

Umpqua is the second forest in the area to put restrictions in place. Deschutes National Forest went to Stage One more than a month ago.