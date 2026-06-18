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Umpqua National Forest moves to Stage 1 fire restrictions ahead of Juneteenth weekend

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:35 PM PDT
A campfire burns inside a fire ring at night
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
This file photo of a campfire was taken in April, 2023.

Stage One fire restrictions will go into place in the Umpqua National Forest just after midnight tonight (June 18).

The change means wood and charcoal fires are banned outside of Forest Service-constructed fire rings.

Gas-powered stoves are still allowed, and smoking must occur within a vehicle, building, or area cleared of flammable materials.

Restrictions on the use of vehicles off of roadways and other engine-powered devices are also in effect.

Umpqua is the second forest in the area to put restrictions in place. Deschutes National Forest went to Stage One more than a month ago.

As of June 18, neither Willamette or Siuslaw National Forests have yet to announce restrictions.
Tags
News Briefs firefire restrictionsUmpqua National ForestDeschutes National ForestWillamette National ForestSiuslaw National ForestWildfirespublic lands
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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