Oregon primary voter turnout hits historic high since vote by mail shift

Oregon voter turnout for the May primary was the highest the state has recorded in a midterm since it first transitioned to vote by mail in 1998, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

The official turnout was about 41.9%. Linn and Douglas county’s turnout was just a little below Oregon’s while Lane, Lincoln, Benton and Deschutes had turnouts that were higher than the state average.

Benton County’s turnout was higher than its neighbors, with nearly 48% of voters participating, according to the county’s elections office.

In total, about 1.28 million Oregonians voted this election.

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read celebrated the historic turnout in a news release.

"Voting is how we hold politicians accountable, decide the direction of our state, and elect representatives to advocate for our communities,” Read said. “I’m proud that so many Oregonians made their voices heard in this election. Our state is stronger when Oregonians hold their government accountable. Let's set another record in November.”