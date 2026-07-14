Springfield Public Schools seeking new school board member

Springfield Public Schools is looking for a volunteer to serve the remainder of a newly-vacant school board position.

Nicole DeGraff announced her plans to resign from her seat in late-May. The school board declared the position vacant Monday.

DeGraff is the second school board member to resign this year after budget cuts and discord between board members, the community and the district. Former Chair Heather Quaas-Annsa cited board dysfunction and fears for her family's safety in her resignation.

She and DeGraff were also both previously targets of a recall effort over mid-year layoffs.

Applicants must have resided in the district for a year and be registered to vote. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 24 with interviews expected during a special July 27 meeting.

Whoever is chosen will serve until the end of next June.