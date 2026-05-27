Springfield School Board Nicole De Graff announces plans to resign

Springfield School Board Member Nicole De Graff unexpectedly announced her plans to resign at a school board meeting Tuesday.

Her announcement, first reported by The Register Guard, came after her vote against resolving confidential complaints the board discussed in an approximately 50 minute executive session.

"I will just say my perspective of governance and risk is different and also I'm resigning June 30," De Graff said during the meeting.

De Graff and the district did not immediately respond to KLCC’s request for comment.

When she steps down, De Graff will be the second school Board of Education member to resign this year. Heather Quaas-Annsa resigned in February citing dysfunction and harassment from the public.

De Graff has been at odds with board members Jonathan Light and Amber Langworthy for most of the school year.

De Graff, and board member Ken Kohl, disagreed with the other half of the board on who to choose as Quaas-Annsa’s replacement and who to choose as acting superintendent after the previous superintendent resigned.

She and Kohl also faced a recall effort for her vote to lay off teachers to resolve a mid-year budget issue, a decision the other two board members also disagreed with. DeGraff was elected to the board in 2023 and her term would have expired in 2027.