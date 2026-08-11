© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ODOT continues work to repair and reopen Highway 229 in Lincoln County

KLCC
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:44 PM PDT
Highway 229 landslide showing the massive debris field and areas of pooling water that remain at the site.
Provided by ODOT
Highway 229 landslide showing the massive debris field and areas of pooling water that remain at the site.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is beginning a new phase of work on a section of highway in Lincoln County that’s been closed since a massive landslide last December.

The agency says it’s doing a geophysical survey near the bottom of the slide on Highway 229 to help determine safe ways to drill into the slide and better understand the landslide’s stability.

ODOT says most of the work will be behind the scenes, but travelers and nearby residents may see heavy equipment near the slide area.

There's still no estimate for when the road will reopen. The road closure is between Siletz and Kernville.
Tags
News Briefs Highway 229Lincoln CountyOregon Department of Transportation
Related Content