ODOT continues work to repair and reopen Highway 229 in Lincoln County

The Oregon Department of Transportation is beginning a new phase of work on a section of highway in Lincoln County that’s been closed since a massive landslide last December.

The agency says it’s doing a geophysical survey near the bottom of the slide on Highway 229 to help determine safe ways to drill into the slide and better understand the landslide’s stability.

ODOT says most of the work will be behind the scenes, but travelers and nearby residents may see heavy equipment near the slide area.

There's still no estimate for when the road will reopen. The road closure is between Siletz and Kernville.