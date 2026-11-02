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Corvallis Van Buren Bridge replacement project wraps up early, ODOT says

KLCC
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:56 PM PST
The Van Buren Bridge carries eastbound OR 34 over the Willamette River in Corvallis
1 of 2  — VanBuren Bridge.jpg
The Van Buren Bridge carries eastbound OR 34 over the Willamette River in Corvallis
Provided by ODOT
New paths run beneath the east and west sides of the Van Buren Bridge.
2 of 2  — Van Buren bridge paths.jpg
New paths run beneath the east and west sides of the Van Buren Bridge.
Provided by ODOT

The Van Buren Bridge replacement project in Corvallis is wrapping up early according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The new eastbound Highway 34 bridge spans the Willamette River and has been built to seismic standards with the goal of being more likely to survive a major earthquake. It replaces the old bridge built in 1913 which was narrow, with low clearance and weight restrictions. It was also not likely to withstand an earthquake.

The new bridge also includes a dedicated bike lane.

ODOT says a bike and pedestrian path beneath the bridge was recently completed.
Tags
News Briefs CorvallisVan Buren BridgeOregon Department of Transportation
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