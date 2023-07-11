Dispatches from Oregon Country Fair: LP Giobbi on female power and family

Leah Chisolm's first Oregon Country Fair was in her mother's womb, and she's not missed a single one since then, even going so far as to fly in from outside the US to make the festival.

Today Chisolm is known in electronic music circles as LP Giobbi, and is a world-renowned producer and DJ. She also just headlined Saturday's 2023 Oregon Country Fair Main Stage with her wildly popular Dead House set, where she samples classic rock, jazz, and lot's of Grateful Dead into a party-starting mix of house music.

Ahead of her set LP Giobbi stopped by the KLCC "Hot Tub," our broadcast booth at Oregon Country Fair, for this interview.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC LP Giobbi crushing with Dead House mixes as Saturday headliner at Main Stage for the 2023 Oregon Country Fair.