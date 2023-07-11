© 2023 KLCC

Dispatches from Oregon Country Fair: LP Giobbi on female power and family

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert,
Downtown Deb
Published July 11, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT
LP Giobbi hugs her mom Gayle Giobbi Chisholm.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
LP Giobbi hugs her mom Gayle Giobbi Chisholm in the spot both know well-- behind the KLCC booth at Main Stage of the Oregon Country Fair.

Leah Chisolm's first Oregon Country Fair was in her mother's womb, and she's not missed a single one since then, even going so far as to fly in from outside the US to make the festival.

Today Chisolm is known in electronic music circles as LP Giobbi, and is a world-renowned producer and DJ. She also just headlined Saturday's 2023 Oregon Country Fair Main Stage with her wildly popular Dead House set, where she samples classic rock, jazz, and lot's of Grateful Dead into a party-starting mix of house music.

Ahead of her set LP Giobbi stopped by the KLCC "Hot Tub," our broadcast booth at Oregon Country Fair, for this interview.

LP Giobbi produces electronic dance music with Grateful Dead mixes at 2023 Oregon Country Fair.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
LP Giobbi crushing with Dead House mixes as Saturday headliner at Main Stage for the 2023 Oregon Country Fair.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
Downtown Deb
November, 2018: Congrats to Downtown Deb for being named Eugene's Best DJ by the readers of Eugene Weekly!! Winners were announced in their Best Of Eugene issue on November 8, 2018.
