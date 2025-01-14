Daimler resumes diesel truck sales in Oregon

Daimler Truck North America resumed diesel big rig truck sales in Oregon on Monday.

The company abruptly halted sales of its internal combustion engine vehicles late last month, after receiving incorrect information from environmental regulators about new rules for medium and heavy-duty truck sales. Daimler is one of the world’s largest commercial truck manufacturers, and its North American headquarters are in Portland.

Daimler Truck North America officials say they met with Oregon Department of Environmental Quality staff last week to clarify how the state’s recently implemented Clean Truck Rules credit system applies to electric vehicle sales. Daimler Truck North America said it will also receive credits for electric vehicles it has already sold.

Courtesy of Daimler North America Daimler North America's Portland, Ore., truck manufacturing plant.

“This situation underscores the necessity for feasible, obtainable, and clearly defined regulations, enabling companies to align their business practices accordingly,” a Daimler Truck North America spokesperson told OPB in an email. “Commercial vehicles are vital to Oregon’s economy, and Daimler Truck North America values the ability to support our customers, the fleets of this nation, and the state’s economy,”

Under the Clean Truck Rules , medium to heavy-duty trucks will have stricter standards for emissions like particulate matter and nitrogen oxide pollution.

The rules also require manufacturers of medium to heavy-duty vehicles, like large pick-up trucks, buses and 18-wheelers, to sell a certain percentage of zero emissions electric vehicles starting with the 2025 model year. For Daimler Truck North America, at least 7% of their overall sales must be electric vehicles.

DEQ public affairs specialist Susan Mills said the agency is pleased Daimler Truck North America resumed sales across the state.

“As the lead agency tasked by Oregon’s Legislature to reduce tailpipe and greenhouse gas emissions, and as a state committed to California’s emissions standards, it is DEQ’s job to find a balance among cleaner air, public health and business interests,” she said. “We take all concerns seriously and are always willing to talk through any questions or misunderstandings with interested parties. Our goal is to achieve a program that reduces harmful emissions and is workable in Oregon.”

DEQ first adopted the rules in 2021 , after opting to follow California’s stricter standards for these vehicles through the federal Clean Air Act. Under that law, each state must adopt and follow the same rules as California when implementing stricter rules than the federal government requires. In November, Oregon adopted temporary rules delaying the tougher emissions standards.

Environmental advocates say the Clean Truck Rules will not only reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector, which accounts for at least 35% of Oregon’s overall carbon emissions but also improve air quality as well as overall public health.

“The Advanced Clean Trucks program bolsters and provides certainty to clean tech manufacturers,” Climate Solutions Oregon transportation policy director Brett Morgan said. “Oregonians deserve clean air, and fleet owners deserve decreased operating costs, and that’s possible when clean trucks made in Oregon drive on Oregon’s roads.”

But advocates for the trucking industry have called for a delay to the rules until the technology advances enough to make electric trucks reliable, like by improving battery power and mileage.

Oregon Trucking Association President Jana Jarvis previously told OPB electric trucks are currently not meeting industry needs . She’s also called for improvements to public charging infrastructure.

Although Daimler Truck North America has resumed sales, Jarvis told OPB on Tuesday the rules will still continue to limit the amount of diesel truck sales in Oregon.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

