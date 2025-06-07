'Wait Wait' for June 7. 2025: With Not My Job guest Jeff Gordon
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jeff Gordon and panelists Negin Farsad, Zach Zimmerman, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Beltway Breakup; A New Reason To Avoid Salad; Bookin' It This Summer
Panel Questions
A Husband's Secret Revealed
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about someone who made millions of dollars in the news this week, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon answers questions about being a passenger
NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon joins us to talk about driving his first race when he was five years old, what he talks to about with the pit crew, and the terror of teaching his kids to drive. Plus, he plays our game, "Leave the Driving to Us," three questions about passengers.
Panel Questions
Wild Summer; The Danny DeVito Test
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Picante Diet; Party Like A Fruit Fly; Nervous Lips
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, with all the competitive reading going on, what will be the hit book of the summer.
Copyright 2025 NPR