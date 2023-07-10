Full OHP benefits expanded to all eligible Oregonians, regardless of immigration status

Immigration status is no longer an obstacle to getting coverage through the Oregon Health Plan.

Around 40,000 OHP members who had pandemic-era “citizenship waived” emergency coverage were automatically transferred to full coverage on July 1 under the Healthier Oregon program.

Going forward, any child or adult who is eligible for Medicaid in Oregon will be able to get full coverage, regardless of their immigration or citizenship status. The program was funded during this year’s legislative session, although the decision to expand coverage was originally made by the 2021 legislature.

People who had coverage through the Healthcare.gov marketplace need to report their new benefits when they receive their eligibility notice.

Full OHP coverage includes medical, dental and mental health care, along with transportation to and from medical appointments.

