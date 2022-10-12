BADBADNOTGOOD live at Brooklyn Steel

On March 15, BADBADNOTGOOD thrilled audience members at Brooklyn Steel with alternatively fiery and dreamy performances of songs from Talk Memory, the band's 2021 album. Known for a distinct blend of hip-hop and jazz, the Canadian instrumental band's recent offering added a swirl to those influences, incorporating splashes of psychedelia to its tight, sophisticated sound.

To express that new energy in a live setting, the sold-out crowd in Brooklyn was awash in trippy visuals provided by projectionist Sylvain Chaussée, who filmed, edited and switched his reels in real time during the band's performance.

"What's always made music important, especially to us, is just the feeling and the energy and all the intersections we get to live in," drummer Alex Sowinski says. It's a joy to behold.

Musicians

Leland Whitty, tenor saxophone, guitar

Chester Hansen, bass

Alexander Sowinski, drums

Felix Fox-Pappas, keys

Set List

"Signal from the Noise" (BBNG)

"City of Mirrors'" (BBNG)

"Timid" (BBNG)

"Beside April" (BBNG, K. Riggins)

Credits

Projectionist and Visuals: Sylvain Chausseé; Front of House Engineer: James Lawrenson; Monitor Engineer: Leah Zipkin; Lighting Designer: Dominick Chang; Stage Managers: Jeff Peterson, Jase Hottenroth; Stage Hands: Kenneth Fletcher, Taylor Waugh; Producers: Alex Ariff, Nikki Birch, Sarah Geledi, Trevor Smith; Recording Engineer and Mix: Josh Rogosin; Additional Mixing: Josh Newell; Videographers: Mitra I. Arthur, Nikki Birch, Tsering Bista, Annabel Edwards, Nickolai Hammar; Editor: Nikki Birch; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Supervising Editor: Ben de la Cruz; VP Music and Visuals Music: Keith Jenkins; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundmann.

