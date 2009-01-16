© 2022 KLCC

American Painter Andrew Wyeth Dies At 91

Published January 16, 2009 at 8:29 AM PST
A detail of Andrew Wyeth's painting <em>Ericksons</em> is seen during an auction preview at Christie's in 2007.
Timothy A. Clary
/
AFP/Getty Images
A detail of Andrew Wyeth's painting <em>Ericksons</em> is seen during an auction preview at Christie's in 2007.

American artist Andrew Wyeth, who painted his neighbors and the landscapes of Pennsylvania's Brandywine Valley and coastal Maine, died Friday morning at his home in suburban Philadelphia. Wyeth, who was 91, has been placed in the tradition of artists like Winslow Homer and Thomas Eakins.

Renee Montagne talks with Jim Duff, director of the Brandywine River Museum, in Chadds Ford, Pa., where Wyeth was born and lived much of his life.

