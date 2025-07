/ An experienced airline passenger holds his shoes and has an unloosened belt while waiting to go through the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

Travelers will no longer be required to remove their shoes when passing through airport security lines. That’s according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirsti Noem on Tuesday.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

