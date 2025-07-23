© 2025 KLCC

Two near-miss plane collisions raise safety concerns

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 23, 2025 at 8:53 AM PDT

Two planes in Mexico City nearly crashed on Monday as one was landing and the other was taking off. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the near-miss of a small jet and a B-52 bomber last week near an airport in North Dakota. The pilot explained to passengers how he swerved to avoid the larger military aircraft.

We’ll talk with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what made this near-miss so extraordinary.

