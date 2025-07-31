The Fed holds interest rates steady. And, Texas releases bid for new redistricting map

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Federal Reserve policymakers voted 9-2 yesterday to keep interest rates steady, despite President Trump's months-long call for them to be lowered. The benchmark interest rate, which affects the rates that businesses and consumers pay to borrow money, remains between 4.25% and 4.5%. The Fed's decision comes as it waits to see how the president's tariffs and other initiatives could impact the broader economy.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images North America / Getty Images Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (right) and his colleagues are expected to leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday, despite calls for lower rates from President Trump.

🎧 For the first time in over three decades, two Fed governors, Chris Waller and Michelle Bowman, broke from their colleagues, NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First. The two Trump appointees expressed that they would have preferred to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point this week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted yesterday that the government is collecting around $30 billion a month in tariffs and that money has to come from somewhere. Powell stated that foreign companies don't seem to bear much of the costs; instead, these expenses are largely covered by U.S. importers and retailers. The Fed's next meeting in September could have more votes for a rate cut because two more months of job and inflation data will provide a clearer picture of how Trump's tariffs are playing out, Horsley says.

Texas lawmakers released a proposal yesterday for a new redistricting map aimed at fulfilling the president's goal of adding up to five additional Republican congressional seats in the state. Republicans currently have a seven-seat advantage in the chamber, with four vacancies. However, the president's party typically loses ground in midterm elections. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added redistricting to the agenda earlier this month, citing concerns raised by Trump's Department of Justice that four existing, Democratic-leaning districts in the state are unconstitutional.

🎧 An early analysis by the Cook Political Report shows that the new map could help Republicans win 30 districts in the state. NPR's Hansi Lo Wang says this is the first proposal in what could be a weeks-long process to come. Whatever map is passed is likely to come with lawsuits. In addition to suing, Democrats are looking into ways to pick up more House seats in other states. However, they find themselves in a bind because, for many years, they have supported redistricting rules in states, Lo Wang says.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is in Israel today. His trip comes a week after ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas stalled. Since then, global frustrations have grown over hunger in Gaza, with multiple countries stating they would recognize a Palestinian state in September.

🎧 Witkoff is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and getting Israeli hostages back, a person familiar with the details tells NPR. This week, Hamas and Israel have both been angling to put more pressure on each other, says NPR's Emily Feng. Far-right Israeli politicians have discussed the possibility of annexing Gaza if the hostages are not returned. Hamas has been issuing more statements criticizing Israel's restrictions on food aid to Gaza.

Living better

J Studios / Getty Images / Getty Images A big new study finds that diet, exercise and other lifestyle changes can significantly enhance the health of aging brains.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Scientists have revealed the strongest evidence yet that lifestyle changes, including diet, exercise and brain training, can help keep your brain young. The POINTER study involved over 2,100 people in their 60s and 70s who were not regular exercisers. These individuals displayed normal memory and thinking abilities but were at an elevated risk for cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease.

During the two-year study, half of the participants were asked to devise a plan for better eating habits and more exercise. The other half entered an intensive, highly structured program. Both groups showed improvement on tests of memory and cognition, but the intensive group did better. The results focus on normal brain aging, not Alzheimer's disease. However, the research shows that the change in behavior could help delay the onset of dementia, including Alzheimer's.

Picture show

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images / Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege makes it way through the streets of Birmingham, England, past the Black Sabbath Bench on Wednesday. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, at age of 76.

Tens of thousands of fans gathered yesterday in Ozzy Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England, to pay their final respects to the heavy metal icon, who died last week. The Black Sabbath singer's coffin was driven along Broad Street in the city center. The cortege paused at a bridge named after the band Osbourne helped found nearly six decades ago. His family was also present at the funeral procession, adding their bouquets to the sea of flowers and messages left by fans. NPR's Willem Marx reported that the atmosphere on the city's streets was both respectful and tinged with a celebratory spirit — a fitting tribute to a life lived on Osbourne's own terms. Here's a look at Birmingham's farewell to the Prince of Darkness.

3 things to know before you go

Shannon Patterson / Kim Perlak

In 2009, Kim Perlak, a music teacher at multiple colleges, felt alone. One morning, she accidentally dropped her homemade chili on campus on her way to work. She thought no one noticed, but later, when she took her lunch break, someone from the registrar's office left her a meal in her office. The unsung hero's gesture changed how Perlak showed up for other people. World Photography Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 to honor the storytelling behind photos. This year, NPR would like to hear the story behind your favorite picture you've taken. Your response could be featured in this newsletter on Aug. 17. Divorce is not strictly for humans. New research has found that some European songbirds appear to call it quits at the end of the breeding season, indicating that socialization also plays a role for avian couples.

