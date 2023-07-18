© 2023 KLCC

Politics

Newport searching for new mayor

KLCC | By Chrissy Ewald
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT
Newport's city hall.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The city of Newport is searching for a new mayor. File photo of Newport's City Hall.

The city of Newport is looking for a new mayor.

This search comes after the former mayor, Dean Sawyer, resigned on July 10 after revelations that he posted racist, anti-immigrant and transphobic memes on a private Facebook group for current and retired police officers.

OPB first reported on his posts on July 7.

The new mayor will be chosen from the pool of applicants by the city council, and will serve until January 6, 2025, which would have been the end of Sawyer’s term.

Applicants must be qualified electors, must not work for the City, and must have resided within the Newport city limits for at least one year before the appointment date.

Chrissy Ewald
Chrissy Ewald is KLCC's Snowden Intern for 2023.

