Newport searching for new mayor

The city of Newport is looking for a new mayor.

This search comes after the former mayor, Dean Sawyer, resigned on July 10 after revelations that he posted racist, anti-immigrant and transphobic memes on a private Facebook group for current and retired police officers.

OPB first reported on his posts on July 7.

The new mayor will be chosen from the pool of applicants by the city council, and will serve until January 6, 2025, which would have been the end of Sawyer’s term.

Applicants must be qualified electors, must not work for the City, and must have resided within the Newport city limits for at least one year before the appointment date.