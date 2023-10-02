© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Company fined for pollution near Oregon and Washington coasts

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM PDT
Fishing boats at dock.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
American Seafoods was penalized for multiple violations of environmental rules, including discharging waste at the Heceta and Stonewall Banks near the Oregon coast.

The EPA has fined a seafood company nearly $1 million for water pollution near the Oregon and Washington coasts.

American Seafoods was charged with hundreds of violations of the Clean Water Act, including discharging waste in a protected area near Newport.

“This particular company and these vessels stood out in terms of the number of violations and the nature of the violations,” said Patrick Johnson, an attorney with the EPA.

According to the EPA, biological waste can reduce the oxygen in seawater as it breaks down, harming marine wildlife.

“These are particularly egregious violations because they occurred in areas that have existing low oxygen conditions,” said Johnson.

The EPA also accused American Seafoods of failing to monitor its waste and provide accurate reports. The company was only permitted to discharge waste at some locations.

According to EPA Compliance Officer Chris Gebhardt, the company should have been familiar with regulations like these.

“The framework is very similar to the permit up in Alaska that American Seafoods has been following for decades,” said Gebhardt. “They should not have been a stranger to most of the provisions of the permit.”

A spokesperson for American Seafoods downplayed the violations as a “paperwork issue,” and said the company has designated more staff to ensure compliance in the future.

“The cooperative process with EPA has improved understanding and communication between the parties,” the company wrote. “American Seafoods will continue to work cooperatively with the EPA to ensure ongoing compliance.”

American Seafoods must adjust now changes policies that the EPA has flagged, and submit those changes for regulator approval.

Tags
Environment fishingwater pollutionAmerican SeafoodsEPA
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk