/ Many old and well-maintained trees are seen along St. Charles Avenue in the city of New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

Ten years after the Paris Agreement, countries are lagging behind the goals they set to reduce emissions and avoid the worst effects of climate change. But according to a new report, cities are taking the lead on climate action.

Matt Simon, senior staff writer at Grist, joins us to discuss what cities are doing to fight climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

