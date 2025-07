/ An aerial view of a Coaster commuter train passing along eroding cliffs at the Pacific Ocean coastline on August 16, 2024 in Del Mar, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A 7.0 earthquake off the coast of Northern California in early December triggered a tsunami warning for parts of the California and Oregon coasts.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Lori Dengler, professor emeritus of geology at Cal Poly Humboldt, about the faults off the Pacific coast, the tsunami warning system and how prepared the area is for a tsunami.

