Oregon makes easy work of Portland State in 81-7 win

Oregon set an Autzen Stadium scoring record Saturday in an 81-7 routing of Portland State.

The win marked the 19th straight home opener for the No. 15 Ducks.

Oregon finished the game with 729 total yards of offense against the Vikings, with 348 coming on the ground. The 11 total touchdowns tied a UO program record.

Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix, in his 48th college-career start, went 23-for-27 for 287 yards and three scores before taking a seat early in the third quarter. His reliever, Ty Thompson went 7-for-8 for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan James had three rushing TDs for the Ducks, Bucky Irving added two, and Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar added one apiece.

In the passing game, Troy Franklin and Gary Bryant Jr. each scored two TDs in the win.

Oregon limited PSU to 53 total yards in the second half, with only 17 coming in the air.

UO has 31 consecutive non-conference home wins, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Alabama’s 42.

45,723 fans were at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Up Next:

The Ducks travel to Lubbock, TX to take on Texas Tech (0-1) Sept. 9. The Red Raiders lost 35-33 to Wyoming (1-0) in overtime on Saturday.