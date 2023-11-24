© 2023 KLCC

Ski season delayed at Oregon mountains as everyone waits for major snow

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published November 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM PST
Three people skiing in the snow.
Todd Sonflieth
/
OPB
Skiers are having a fun time on top of Mt. Hood Meadows on March 12, 2022. But ski areas across the Pacific Northwest have to delay their opening this year due to a warmer and wetter winter caused by the El Nino climate phenomenon.

Ski enthusiasts across the Pacific Northwest are wondering when the skiing season is likely to start.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, say it’s an El Nino year, which means the eastern Pacific Ocean is about half a degree Celsius warmer than usual. In practical terms, that means conditions in Oregon and Washington will likely be slightly warmer and wetter.

The Mt. Bachelor ski resort had originally been scheduled to open Friday but had to delay to wait for more snow.

“While we have received some solid early season storms in late October and early November, we’ve also seen a few rain events and warmer temps,” Mt. Bachelor spokesperson, Lauren Burke, told theBend Bulletin.

John Burton with the Timberline Lodge ski area on Mount Hood said their average opening day is Nov. 16. The mountain already has a 12-inch base of snow, but Burton said it’s not clear when resort runs will open this year.

“We need one more good storm,” he said. “We need 22, 24 inches on the ground, and then there’ll be an opener.”

With cold temperatures in the forecast, both mountains can supplement snow packs with machine-made snow. But only a big winter storm can provide the volume needed to get lifts running again.

Timberline offers summer skiing on the Palmer Glacier, but it shuts the area down during winter because it’s so exposed to the weather. The Palmer run closed in September, and there’s no skiing at Timberline until there are a couple of big storms and the lower slopes can open.

Timberline tends to open with two or three lifts and slowly add lifts to a maximum of eight or nine.
Kristian Foden-Vencil
Kristian Foden-Vencil is a veteran journalist/producer working for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He started as a cub reporter for newspapers in London, England in 1988. Then in 1991 he moved to Oregon and started freelancing. His work has appeared in publications as varied as The Oregonian, the BBC, the Salem Statesman Journal, Willamette Week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, NPR and the Voice of America. Kristian has won awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. He was embedded with the Oregon National Guard in Iraq in 2004 and now specializes in business, law, health and politics.
