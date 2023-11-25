© 2023 KLCC

Duck football wins final Pac-12 rivalry game

KLCC
Published November 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM PST
A quarterback prepares to throw the football as defenders approach
Eric Evans Photography
/
@OregonFootball on X
The Oregon Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on November 24, 2023

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, securing No. 6 Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 31-7 victory over No. 15 Oregon State. It was the final scheduled matchup between the in-state rivals, and landed just the fourth 11-win regular season in U of O school history

The Ducks will face No. 4 Washington next Friday in Las Vegas, in what will be the final conference championship before 10 of the league’s teams bolt next season.

The winner has a chance at a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Oregon has won six straight games since losing at Washington.

Yesterday, Nix threw for 367 yards. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and a touchdown for Oregon State.
