Duck football wins final Pac-12 rivalry game

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, securing No. 6 Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 31-7 victory over No. 15 Oregon State. It was the final scheduled matchup between the in-state rivals, and landed just the fourth 11-win regular season in U of O school history

The Ducks will face No. 4 Washington next Friday in Las Vegas, in what will be the final conference championship before 10 of the league’s teams bolt next season.

The winner has a chance at a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Oregon has won six straight games since losing at Washington.

Yesterday, Nix threw for 367 yards. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and a touchdown for Oregon State.

