© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Huskies squash Ducks' CFP dreams

KLCC
Published December 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM PST
@OregonFootball
/
X

No. 3 Washington wrapped up a spot in the College Football Playoff, beating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 last night in the Pac-12 Championship.

Michael Penix Jr. passed for 319 yards and a touchdown for the Huskies.

The Ducks scored two touchdowns, and the only points in the third quarter to take a 24-20 lead, but the Huskies then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Oregon scored a late TD for the final score, but failed to recover the onside kick.

The game was likely the final Pac-12 Championship. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain as they try to find a way to keep the tradition-rich conference together in some form.
Tags
Sports Oregon Duck FootballBo NixPac-12 Championship