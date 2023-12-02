Huskies squash Ducks' CFP dreams

No. 3 Washington wrapped up a spot in the College Football Playoff, beating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 last night in the Pac-12 Championship.

Michael Penix Jr. passed for 319 yards and a touchdown for the Huskies.

The Ducks scored two touchdowns, and the only points in the third quarter to take a 24-20 lead, but the Huskies then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Oregon scored a late TD for the final score, but failed to recover the onside kick.

The game was likely the final Pac-12 Championship. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain as they try to find a way to keep the tradition-rich conference together in some form.