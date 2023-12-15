Oregon ski areas are still waiting for snow

Andreanne Rode has owned Otto’s Ski Shop in Sandy, Oregon, for the last 39 years.

The store stands right on U.S. Highway 26, between Portland and Mount Hood. So at this time of year, it would usually be jammed with skiers who want to rent equipment or who’ve forgotten to pack some of their gear.

But because it’s been so warm, there’s been little snow buildup this year, and many ski areas just aren’t open.

“When we run into a later snow year, we basically just start throwing on some more sales than we’d originally planned to,” Rode said Friday morning. “And that’s what we’re doing. We had anything left from last year on super-sale. So now we’re adding all the new arrivals.”

As most of Oregon’s school districts close for the winter break this week, many families usually head to the slopes. But the lack of snow is keeping people away.

“You have to be resilient — it’s what you have to be in this business,” said Rode.

Rode said some people have already booked vacations up the mountain, so they’re going anyway. And there are lots of things to do other than skiing, from snowshoeing to hiking.

Mount Hood ski resorts reported zero inch of snow over the last 72 hours. At Timberline Lodge on Friday, limited runs were open and skiers were warned that early season conditions exist, including low snow areas. Mt. Hood Meadows also opened Friday with limited runs. Ski Bowl was scheduled to open on Saturday.

Oregon’s largest ski area, Mt. Bachelor, was open and running six chairlifts Friday. But there, too, little snow had fallen. In the past week, the resort has seen a total of four inches of new snow.

Further south, Willamette Pass Resort announced Thursday that its season opening would be postponed indefinitely due to "recent warm temperatures and high snow levels."

Elsewhere in the Cascades, Hoodoo has not announced an opening day. Its website on Friday indicated that all of its lifts and trails are currently closed.

Meanwhile, stores and ski resorts alike are waiting for a cold, long storm to really get the season underway.

KLCC contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.